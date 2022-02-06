Hit-and-run injures four at protest in Canada
Four people have left injured in a hit-and-run accident at the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), Trend reports citing TASS.
The incident occurred in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building. According to witnesses, a white SUV drove through a group of demonstrators. As a result, four men were hit by the Jeep.
The police apprehended the driver. The motivation of his actions is being established. Medical assistance was provided to the injured.
