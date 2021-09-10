Russia, Belarus agree 28 Union State programs

Moscow and Minsk have agreed all the 28 Union State programs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is about 28 so-called Union State programs aimed at harmonizing Russian and Belarusian laws in various areas of the economy, ensuring equal conditions for the activities of the two countries’ economic entities, forming common financial and energy markets and a common transport space, as well as at developing and implementing a common industrial and agricultural policy. And today, I am pleased to note that all the 28 programs have been agreed," Putin pointed out.

"The plan is that they will be approved at a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers in Minsk tomorrow and after that, they will be submitted for approval to the Supreme Council of the Union State that is expected to hold a meeting before the end of the year," the Russian leader added.