Türkiye blocking roads in earthquake-affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Roads in the earthquake-affected areas are blocked in Türkiye, Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay told local media, Trend reports.

He noted that for 48 hours the passage through the roads in Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Adiyaman is prohibited for all modes of transport, except for those needed in the earthquake-affected areas.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.