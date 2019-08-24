Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea

24 August 2019 08:38 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States has a really good relationship with North Korea and that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been “pretty straight” with him, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Kim Jong Un has been ... pretty straight with me,” Trump told reporters at the White House after North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to the South Korean military.

