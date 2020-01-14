U.S. venture capital funding drops in last quarter of 2019

14 January 2020 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. venture capital-backed companies raised $23 billion in the last quarter of 2019, down 42.5% from the same period a year ago, according to a report by CB Insights and PWC released on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The report came as concerns about valuation rise, sparked by flops of several high-profile technology IPOs and the meltdown of office-sharing startup WeWork.

Despite the lower funding, startups last year received $108 billion in investments from U.S. venture capital firms, making it the third-biggest year ever, according to the report. Startups received $118 billion in 2018 and a record $119 billion in 2000, the year before the tech bubble burst.

The number of U.S.-based unicorns marked a new record of 199 at the end of 2019, up from 149 at the end of 2018. Unicorns are privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more.

Mega-rounds, deals that are $100 million and bigger, also dropped in the fourth quarter to 38 with a total $7.3 billion raised, from 54 in the fourth quarter of 2018 with a total $25.3 billion raised, according to the report.

Softbank Group Corp (9984.T) participated in four of the five biggest rounds, including an investment in WeWork, which scrapped its IPO in September amid a public shareholder-founder dispute.

The fourth-quarter drop in funding and mega-rounds followed that event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil prices rise ahead of trade deal, likely stock draw
Oil&Gas 09:41
UK, U.S. and industry officials to meet before Huawei decision
Europe 13 January 16:18
Oil steady on easing U.S.-Iran tensions, eyes on China trade deal
Oil&Gas 13 January 09:41
North Korea receives birthday greetings for Kim from Trump
Other News 11 January 10:46
Trump sends North Korea's Kim birthday greetings
US 10 January 15:16
China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week
China 9 January 11:55
Latest
Kazakh Bek Air: co-pilot of crashed plane made mistake
Kazakhstan 13:17
Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran
Iran 13:12
Iranian parliament makes decision on Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone
Iran 13:07
Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe
Iran 13:04
Review of Georgian Stock Exchange
Finance 13:02
Turkmenistan approves water use limits for 2020
Turkmenistan 12:54
Five major international market concentration deals of Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 12:52
Reforms Center talks procedures for compulsory real estate insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:43
External merchandise trade of Georgia increases
Business 12:40