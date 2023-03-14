US to allocate $4.6 bln for development of submarine industrial base

The US Administration will allocate $4.6 billion for development of its submarine construction base under the AUKUS partnership, a high-ranking Administration representative said during a briefing for the media, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As you all know, the Biden administration made a substantial investment in that submarine industrial base last year with, of course, the hardy support of Congress. You will see, as will be announced tomorrow, $4.6 billion being advanced for production and for maintenance over the next five years in our submarine industrial base," the representative said.

He noted that Australia will also make a substantial contribution to the base, but did not elaborate.