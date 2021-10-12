Azerbaijan considers expanding co-op with Germany in renewal of water infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan may expand cooperation with the German companies regarding water infrastructure, First Deputy Chairman of Azersu OJSC Teyyub Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark on Oct.12 during the Azerbaijani-Turkish forum entitled ‘Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan.’

According to him, one of the German companies has already taken part in the construction of a water infrastructure facility in Baku.

“Within these activities, we cooperate not only with Germany, but also with other foreign companies,” said Jabbarov.

According to Azersu’s first deputy chairman, a number of projects have been implemented in the field of water infrastructure in Azerbaijan over the past 10 years.

“Some 7 banks of Germany, Japan, South Korea and other states have already invested in these projects. In Ganja city, for the renovation of water infrastructure, work was done on the construction of a water supply system and water purification. Similar work was done in Shaki district,” he said.

He also noted that the latest technologies are in use to manage water networks.

“These networks allow to monitor the quality of water and to control its costs,” the first deputy chairman said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev