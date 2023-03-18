Azerbaijan talks number of real estate facilities included in "Karabakh" digital system (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 17, 12:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. As many as 144,400 real estate facilities were identified and included in the "Karabakh" digital geographic information system (GIS) to determine the damage, caused by Armenia to previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, with the participation of representatives of local and central executive authorities, as well as other state institutions and organizations, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on activities in 2022.

In total, 163,900 real estate facilities (buildings, structures and plants) were digitalized in accordance with topographic maps dating back to the pre-occupation period.

The 144,400 real estate facilities include 8,954 facilities per 22 administrative territorial areas (ATAs) in the Zangilan district, 9,754 on 31 ATAs each - Gubadli district, 12,040 per 10 ATAs each - Khojavand district, 7,603 per eight ATAs each - Tartar district, 19,842 within 21 ATAs each - Fuzuli district, 16,654 per 46 ATAs each - Kalbajar district, 14,037 per 23 ATAs each – Jabrayil district, 14,957 per 49 ATAs each – Lachin district, 24,738 per 26 ATAs each – Aghdam district, 4,229 per 12 ATAs each - Shusha district (excluding Shusha city), 7,511 per four ATAs - Khojaly district, 4,091 per multi-apartment buildings and private residential buildings in Khankendi city and Karkijahan village.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and members of the government.

The “Karabakh” GIS was created by Caspian Geomatics LLC in August 2022 based on remote sensing data, orthophoto plans, and various cartographic materials. In the created information base, including explanatory texts of cultural and historical monuments, systematization works were carried out, spatial data of objects and their textual information were collected.