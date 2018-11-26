Armenian POW asks acting PM to release hostages upon "all to all" principle

26 November 2018 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Armenian prisoner of war, soldier Arsen Baghdasaryan, has sent an appeal to acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for releasing prisoners of war and hostages upon "all to all" principle, the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People said in a message on Nov. 26.

Baghdasaryan was detained in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district while trying to make a provocation on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, and was sentenced by Ganja Heinous Crimes Court to 15 years in prison.

Baghdasaryan asked the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People to make his appeal public.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Astrum Ventures can help if US investors want to build facilities in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:51
Solovyov: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia have incredible political views
Politics 19:53
Bulgarian minister: Construction of IGB is irreversible process
Oil&Gas 18:40
Ilham Aliyev appoints new head to foreign policy department of presidential administration
Politics 18:07
Official: Military junta, like Armenia, can bring only misfortunes to its people (PHOTO)
Politics 17:56
UK’s company looking for investors in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:15
Latest
Turkmenistan establishing sunflower oil plants
Oil&Gas 20:56
Iran discloses amount of currency returned from export of goods
Economy news 20:53
Astrum Ventures can help if US investors want to build facilities in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:51
Turkish company offers Azerbaijanis real estate in resort town (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:43
Iran discloses import and export expenses
Economy news 20:43
Capacity of Iran’s Chabahar Port to grow to 4 mln tons
Economy news 20:36
Expert: Oil buyers suffer losses at Iran Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 20:06
Solovyov: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia have incredible political views
Politics 19:53
Russia should stop Sahakyan’s dubious visits to its territory: political analyst
Politics 19:21