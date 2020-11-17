Putin says agreements on Karabakh being followed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh are being observed, which creates conditions for the settlement of the conflict on a fair basis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“It is important that the aforementioned agreements [reflected in the trilateral statement of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia] are being followed,” Putin said speaking at the BRICS summit.

“The hostilities have been completely stopped, the situation has stabilized. Thus, conditions have been created for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the crisis, and on a fair basis in the interests of both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples,” the Russian president added.