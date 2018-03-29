Azerbaijan denies rumors on refusing Russian weapons (UPDATE)

29 March 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

(Details added 16:13 )

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Recently, various rumors about Azerbaijan's refusing Russian weapons have been circulating in some foreign and local media outlets, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on March 29.

"We officially declare that such reports are not true and are of provocative nature," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the procurement and purchase of various types of weapons in certain producing countries.

"We carefully choose the best, most qualitative and effective military products necessary to increase our combat potential in order to liberate the occupied territories," the ministry added.

"The new Russian weaponry adopted by the Azerbaijani army meets the increased requirements for modern weapons systems, and significantly enhance the maneuverable and firepower capabilities of the military units, and especially those that perform combat missions at the forefront defense line of our troops," said the ministry.

