Azerbaijan adjusts Electoral Code to fit with Constitution over presidential election

30 November 2018 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A draft law on amending Azerbaijan’s Electoral Code was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament Nov. 30.

The draft law submitted to the parliament reads that there are contradictions between the first part of Article 110, the first part of Article 105 of the Constitution and Article 178 of Azerbaijan’s Electoral Code.

Thus, the term of office of a president elected at an extraordinary presidential election ends not in October, but in the month when the president was elected for seven years.

In order to eliminate the contradiction, it was proposed to present Article 178.1 of the Electoral Code in a new edition.

In accordance with the proposal, with the exception of the appointment of an extraordinary election, presidential election is appointed for Wednesday of the second week of the month of voting at the presidential election held seven years ago (in the current situation, regular presidential election should be held April 9, 2025).

After the vote, the draft law was adopted.

In accordance with the Electoral Code, the election day is appointed by a decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

At the presidential election held in Azerbaijan April 11, 2018, President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as the head of state for a seven-year term.

