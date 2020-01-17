Azerbaijani FM: January 20 tragedy - one of bloodiest acts of aggression against Azerbaijanis

17 January 2020 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The January 20 tragedy of is one of the bloodiest acts of aggression against the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at an event at ADA University on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, Trend reports.

Mammadyarov noted that there were certain forces behind the events of January 20 in Baku.

"Soviet troops were brought under the pretext of protecting the Azerbaijani people. However, subsequently, USSR Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov said that the main task was to preserve the Soviet government, to punish non-communist national forces. Thus, they also wanted to teach a kind of lesson to national forces in other Soviet republics," Mammadyarov said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister added that the January 20 tragedy led to the end of 70-year Soviet rule in Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov also touched upon the Sumgayit events in early January 1990, noting that at that time Eduard Grigoryan personally committed the killing of six people in Sumgayit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit region
Politics 12:38
Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 12:25
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss latest developments in Middle East
Politics 4 January 19:47
Azerbaijani FM: Our foreign policy priorities remain unchanged
Politics 30 December 2019 14:42
Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 27 December 2019 18:37
Azerbaijan, Georgia mull bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)
Politics 24 December 2019 18:41
Latest
Renault reports 3.4% fall in 2019 global sales as China weighs
Europe 13:28
Turkmenistan's ministry opens tender to buy aviation gasoline
Tenders 13:26
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to purchase pipes via tender
Tenders 13:21
Capex by oil majors expected to decline
Oil&Gas 13:01
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 12:53
Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan decreases
Finance 12:46
Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss issues of co-op on ICT
ICT 12:44
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit region
Politics 12:38
Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 12:25