Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve, strong determination of our people to whole world - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

Trend:

Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve and the strong determination of our people to the whole world, demonstrated the strength of the Azerbaijani state, showed that there is no difference between our words and deeds, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that using this strength, Azerbaijan has fulfilled its main task with dignity.

Having noted that in 2020 parliamentary elections were held in our country, political dialogue grew more intense, personnel reforms were carried out, President Ilham Aliyev talked results of prompt action taken against coronavirus.