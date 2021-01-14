Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate in field of emergency situations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Within an official visit to Pakistan, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistani minister stressed that his country always takes the fair position of Azerbaijan, based on international law.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Pakistan is always close to Azerbaijan, stressed the support that Pakistan and, in particular, the Pakistani people have shown at all levels during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The parties discussed developing cooperation relations, as well as issues of mutual support within international organizations.

The views on the further development of ties in trade, economic, agricultural, energy, transport, tourism, and other spheres were exchanged during the meeting.

The expansion of interpersonal ties, cooperation in the educational sphere was also discussed. The development of relations between the ADA University and the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan was emphasized.

The parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement "On cooperation in the prevention, limitation, and reduction of emergency situations between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Pakistan".