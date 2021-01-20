Turkish Foreign Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs of January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
The Turkish Foreign Ministry shared a publication on its Twitter page in connection with the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, 1990 in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 20.
"We revere the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers, who became martyrs for Azerbaijan’s independence on January 20, 1990," the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted.
