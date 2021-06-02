New military units open in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The activities on the provision of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories, organization of the service of troops, and improvement of social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on June 2 with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Two more modular military units supplied with modern equipment and consisting of various devices were commissioned in the Aghdam district to organize the service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as to ensure living conditions.

On the occasion of the commissioning military units Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the minister of defense to the military personnel and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen received valuable gifts.

The office premises in the modular complexes are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators to organize and conduct combat duty and troops' service at a high level.

The new military units in other liberated territories are being built as planned.