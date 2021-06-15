Erdogan's visit to Shusha - brightest example of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity – Professor

Politics 15 June 2021 17:58 (UTC+04:00)
Erdogan's visit to Shusha - brightest example of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity – Professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elgun Mansimov - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan states from each platform that Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan in a fair fight in connection with the pressure from Canada, France and other European countries, a teacher at the Faculty of Caucasus History at Marmara University and Director of the Institute of Turkic Studies, Professor Okan Yesilot told Trend on June 15.

“Today's visit of the Turkish president to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation testifies to this,” Yesilot added.

“Azerbaijan hoped for many years that the OSCE Minsk Group and international organizations would resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the professor said.

“The activity of these structures turned out to be ineffectual,” Yesilot said. “During 28 years of occupation, Azerbaijan strengthened and improved its troops, acquired weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey, Israel, Russia and developed provision of the troops with weapons.”

“Azerbaijan responded harshly to the provocations of Armenia on September 27, 2020 by launching a counteroffensive,” the professor said. “Armenia suffered big defeat on all fronts and was unable to receive the expected support from Russia and international forces. As a result, Azerbaijan liberated its lands within 44 days.”

Yesilot stressed that Turkey has supported Azerbaijan at a high level since the first days of the second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

“By the visits of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the Parliament Mustafa Sentop to Baku, Turkey demonstrated this support at a high level and stated on all platforms that it is close to Azerbaijan,” the professor said.

“After the signing of the trilateral statement on November 10, 2020, Turkish military personnel, together with Russian peacekeepers, began to carry out the activity in the Monitoring Center,” Yesilot said.

“Thus, referring to the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Mutual Support signed by Azerbaijan and Turkey in 2010, Turkey accepted Azerbaijan's proposal and sent its military personnel to this Center,” the professor said.

The professor added that Turkey will be close to Azerbaijan until the end in the process of restoring and developing the liberated territories.

“During their visit to Shusha, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey will once again confirm that the liberated lands of Azerbaijan will be restored and made suitable for living,” Yesilot said.

“This visit is a clear example that Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states,” the professor said. “Azerbaijan is not alone in a fair fight.”

Yesilot emphasized that Armenia, receiving support from outside, continues to commit provocations at the border.

“Armenia must provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields,” the professor said. “This problem must be resolved in a short period of time.”

“The rapid opening of the Zangezur corridor is one of the main conditions of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020,” Yesilot said. “A prerequisite is the soonest return of refugees and internally displaced people to their historical lands. Turkey will do everything possible in this regard and will continue to support Azerbaijan."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets
Iran expected to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on agriculture sector
Iran expected to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on agriculture sector
Issue of Georgia’s security will be raised at “NATO 2030 at Brussels Forum”
Issue of Georgia’s security will be raised at “NATO 2030 at Brussels Forum”
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish first ladies meet in Shusha city Politics 19:01
Iran's non-oil exports shrink Business 18:47
Messages for region and world from Azerbaijan's Shusha are extremely important - Turkish president Politics 18:15
Following 44-day war, Karabakh region was returned to its owners - Erdogan Politics 18:14
Growth recorded in Iran's industrial, mining sectors – deputy minister Business 18:13
Uzbekistan introduces new benefits for building materials production Construction 18:08
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents visit “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha Politics 18:06
Uzbekistan considers opening ceramics trading house in London Business 18:04
Lion's share of Uzbek footwear imports falls on Kyrgyzstan Business 17:59
Erdogan's visit to Shusha - brightest example of Azerbaijani-Turkish unity – Professor Politics 17:58
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:57
Sales volumes of Kaspersky Lab in 2020 one of best in company’s history ICT 17:55
By signing Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, Azerbaijan and Turkey point way for future generations - President Aliyev Politics 17:55
Shusha Declaration reflects issues of joint defense, mutual military help of Azerbaijan and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 17:52
Shusha Declaration details: Azerbaijan-Turkey relations enter new stage Politics 17:51
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Finance 17:48
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:44
All provisions of Shusha Declaration are guarantors of our future co-op - President Aliyev Politics 17:43
Azerbaijan, Turkey show unique example of alliance in world - Azerbaijani president says Politics 17:42
Israel scraps indoor mask order as COVID-19 infections wane Israel 17:42
Turkey plans to open Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Shusha – President Erdogan Politics 17:41
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for plant construction Tenders 17:41
Building behind venue of press-conference in Shusha testifies to Armenian savagery - Erdogan Politics 17:38
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:32
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev Politics 17:31
Iran sees decrease in imports - World Bank Business 17:28
Kazakhstan decreases exports of petroleum oils to France amid COVID-19 Business 17:25
Russian harvesters to be assembled in Azerbaijan Business 17:12
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents make press statements (VIDEO) Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey signed Shusha Declaration on allied relations Politics 17:04
Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines Russia 16:57
Germany births jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years Europe 16:54
Twitter adds 'Arabic (feminine)' language option in diversity drive US 16:49
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 15 Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries Society 16:41
India’s resilient fight against COVID-19 despite challenges Other News 16:39
Iran issues several loans in trade sector Finance 16:37
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16:34
Azerbaijan invites Danish companies to benefit from country's favorable business climate (PHOTO) Economy 16:31
Volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers in Iran grows Business 16:26
American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign investments Business 16:21
World Bank talks Iran's inflation in 2021 Business 16:15
Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant building wastewater treatment facility Oil&Gas 16:11
Number of Iran’s passenger planes up Transport 16:07
World Bank shares report on economic dev't in Iran Business 16:04
Iran's raw steel exports increase Business 15:54
Iran puts out ultimatum for exporters regarding foreign currency revenues Business 15:52
Kazakhstan to support initiative of national project to ensure transparency of financial sector Kazakhstan 15:51
Iran talks its commodity strategic reserves Business 15:50
Turkmenistan to open new airport in Lebap region Construction 15:45
Turkey reveals 4M2021 cargo shipment figures via Bandirma port Turkey 15:35
US bank eyes partaking in reconstruction of Uzbek Bukhara Refinery Oil&Gas 15:33
Official welcoming ceremony for Turkish president in Shusha - HISTORIC EVENT (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Bulgaria transported through Turkish ports Turkey 15:14
Main index of Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange TEDPIX dips Business 15:04
SOCAR Turkey expanding use of green energy Oil&Gas 15:03
Transshipment of goods through Azerbaijani ports up since early 2021 Transport 15:00
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit delivers oil from Balkan region to domestic Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 14:59
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas to recycle several tons of oil waste before 2024 Business 14:52
Turkmenistan announces date of next auction for sale of state property Finance 14:48
Iran’s CBI announces loans issued in housing and construction sector Finance 14:48
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary Politics 14:37
Iran interested in developing tourism in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Tourism 14:27
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unveils 5M2021 volume of revenues from communication services ICT 14:22
Uzbekistan, S.Korea agree to form consortium of logistics companies Transport 14:13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 15 Society 14:13
Several water, electricity facilities launched in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 14:08
India working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030: PM Modi at UN Other News 14:06
Novavax Covid vaccine shot 90% effective, SII to produce it as Covovax Other News 14:05
Covid-19: India reports 70,421 new cases, lowest since March 31 Other News 14:04
Taj Mahal, other historical sites in India to reopen after almost 2 months on Wednesday Other News 14:01
Kazakhstan names value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance ICT 14:01
Iran boosts exports of dried fruits, sweets Business 13:50
Turkish ministry shares publication on Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day Politics 13:50
Finally some good news, business activity picks up sharply in June in India Other News 13:49
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett Other News 13:48
India and Africa must strive together for decentralised globalisation: Indian EAM Other News 13:47
India Plans To Restore 2.6 Crore Hectares Of Degraded Land By 2030: PM Modi Other News 13:46
New status of Azercosmos to boost Azerbaijan's space industry development - minister Azerbaijan 13:41
Iran unveils data on loans issued for industrial and mining sectors Finance 13:39
Azerbaijani president welcomes Turkish president in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 13:16
Iranian Ministry of Energy talks electricity import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:56
LUKOIL talks prospects for implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy compressor station Tenders 12:45
Conference of International Astronautical Federation to be held in Azerbaijan - minister Azerbaijan 12:40
Putin to meet with Swiss President following talks with Biden Russia 12:33
Consortium in Turkmenistan to purchase ESP components via tender Tenders 12:31
Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute US 12:29
Azerbaijan and Turkey writing new history in Shusha Politics 12:27
Volume of SOCAR’s LPG imports to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 12:23
Pandemic drags Emirates to $5.5 bln loss, its first in 33 years Arab World 12:14
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase polyethylene via tender Tenders 12:12
Volume of gasoline production at Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery revealed Oil&Gas 12:12
Hungary's 4iG looks to buy controlling stake in Israel's Spacecom Israel 12:11
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy portable gas analyzers via tender Tenders 12:06
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reports increase in freight traffic performance Transport 12:02
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Ukraine amid COVID-19 Business 11:49
Iran's gas export to Iraq likely to reduce - Energy expert Business 11:49
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:42
Azerbaijan shares data for oil output figures from Kurovdag onshore field for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:39
All news