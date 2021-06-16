Shusha Declaration shows determination of Azerbaijan, Turkey to promote stability in S.Caucasus - SouthFive Strategies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A “Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey” signed between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan sends a clear signal to other interested parties of the determination of both leaders to promote stability and prosperity in the southern Caucasus, Jason Epstein, president of Southfive Strategies LLC, a public affairs consultancy based in Washington and New York, told Trend.

He also noted that the signed agreement further strengthens the bonds between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“With all of the talks surrounding President Erdogan’s meetings in Brussels, yesterday’s conversation in Baku with President Aliyev was arguably his most significant one of the week,” he noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Shusha Declaration in Shusha (Nagorno Karabakh) on June 15, 2020.

