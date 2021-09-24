During war, everyone saw who is meanly attacking sleeping cities - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

During the war, everyone saw who is who, who is waging a fair war and who is meanly attacking sleeping cities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to editor-in-chief of Russian influential “Natsionalnaya oborona” magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.

“And the most interesting thing is that after the strikes on the residential quarter of Ganja using operational-tactical missiles, on sleeping people and children at night, the Armenian leadership stated that they had nothing to do with this. You know, this is some transcendental level of cynicism. Then who? Does it mean that we hit ourselves? They had been saying the same thing for many years, claiming that the Azerbaijanis had staged genocide in Khojaly themselves in order to blame the Armenians. In other words, this is cynicism which probably has no analogues in the world. Nevertheless, anyone who is more or less familiar with these types of missiles knows that they are assigned a task, a target is chosen and it hits the target. In other words, the goal was precisely to kill civilian population in the main avenue of the city of Ganja. This is an indicator of their policies and qualities, I would say. But it is the city of Tartar suffered the most. Because it was in the very immediate vicinity. It was fired upon by artillery on a daily basis. More than 16,000 shells landed on this small town. This is how they tried to avenge and take revenge on us for their defeat on the battlefield. This is the first thing. Secondly, they thought they would stop us. They thought that the people who suffered would demand from the government to stop the hostilities. This was their calculation. But they miscalculated, they underestimated us from the point of view of the combat capability of the army and from the point of view of the morale of the Azerbaijani people. The injured people who lost their loved ones, having barely got out of the rubble, were saying that we should only go forward. I received a huge number of requests and letters in which people said that we were ready to die, but we must return our lands. So that didn't work either,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“I must say that some Western circles also had this calculation, because during some interviews or conversations after the interviews, some Western correspondents told me with surprise that we attended the funeral of those killed by Armenian shelling but did not see any discontent there. On the contrary, everyone talks about you, everyone thanks you, everyone wants you to see it through. That was the picture of the situation,” Azerbaijani president said.

“As for the tribunal, it is well known that the International War Crimes Tribunal is a rather politicized institution based on double standards, on a selective approach, and the events of recent years have repeatedly proved this. Taking into account the lobbying potential of Armenia that exists in the West, taking into account Armenia’s special relations with many Western countries, it is difficult to expect that we will be able to achieve this – let me tell you quite frankly. And even if we do succeed, there is no guarantee that it will be a fair trial and not turn into another instrument of slandering Azerbaijan. But at the same time, of course, all the facts of war crimes during the war have been documented and we will certainly take serious legal action to bring war criminals to justice. Work is also under way – it is already nearing completion – to assess the damage that was caused during the years of occupation. We have attracted international companies, law firms that are conducting an assessment, which will then help us in international courts with legal claims. Because Armenia must be held accountable for crimes, for the plundering of our property, for the destruction of historical sites, the property of our citizens, for deforestation, for the pollution of our rivers and lakes, for the illegal use of our minerals in the occupied territories – all this is being counted. In other words, we are doing this work in a consistent manner. Legal action has already been prepared in relation to the foreign companies that illegally mined our minerals. This process is already being implemented now. So we will definitely use all possible tools to bring criminals to justice,” the head of state said.