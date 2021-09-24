UN Human Rights Council urges Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

During the 14th meeting of the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, program director of the UN-accredited Law and Development Institute with headquarters in Geneva, Joel Fuchs, spoke about Armenia’s military and environmental crimes against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on Sept. 24.

The UN Human Rights Council also urged Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with all maps of minefields.