Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation on October 4 for a joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant PU in the Jabrayil district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil
President Ilham Aliyev visits Albanian-Udi church: If it were Armenian, would they have brought it to this state? (VIDEO)
Specific steps being taken to effectively use existing water resources in our liberated lands, very serious program being implemented - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev to revanchists in Armenia: If there are further provocation, statements or actions against us, we will crush your head without looking at anyone
We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate state that his name is Serzhik, then he changed it to Serzh - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev to former Armenian president: I am standing in Sugovushan, if you are a man, come over here
It was the likes of Serzhik Sarkisyan who lost the war, he now wants to blame defeat on Pashinyan - Azerbaijani president
Fact that Sugovushan settlement was in our hands gave us advantage in our future operations - President Aliyev
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al ArabiyaTV channel on October 4, 2020 (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the people due to liberation of Jabrayil city on October 4, 2020 (PHOTO)