Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of heads of security and intelligence agencies of CIS
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan Orkhan Sultanov took part in a regular meeting of the heads of the security and counterintelligence services of the CIS states held in Moscow on October 13, Trend reports with reference to the message of the State Security Service.
