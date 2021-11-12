Highest order of Turkic world is award presented to all Azerbaijani people – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
The highest order of the Turkic world is an award presented to all Azerbaijani people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.
