New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens in Zangilan on border with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

A new military unit, the border commandant's office of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, launched its activity in Zangilan district on the state border with Armenia on Dec. 14, the State Border Service told Trend on March 19.

Speaking at the event organized in connection with this event, the deputy chief of the State Border Service, Lieutenant-General Ilham Mehdiyev, noted that this year 19 new military units and 104 border-combat points have started their service activities.

Then the participants of the event got acquainted with the conditions created in the commandant's office. The work on further increasing the combat readiness of military units and subunits, ensuring the safety of personnel, was checked.

Also, a meeting was held with border guards serving at border combat points. The participants of the event also viewed the service, combat and living conditions of servicemen.

At the end of the event, a ceremony was held to award a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the military service.