Turkish Vice President comments on anti-Azerbaijani resolution of France's Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. In our relationships with Azerbaijan, we stick to the realization of the "one nation, two states" principle, Trend reports citing Vise President of Turkiye, Fuat Oktay.

He also commented on the French Senate's anti-Azerbaijani resolution.

"A few weeks ago, I visited Shusha. In the region, large construction and restoration projects are underway now. Those are the territories of Azerbaijan that were occupied for 30 years. We saw those ruined villages. Now true owners have returned to these lands," he said.

"However, France passes a resolution and claims that those lands allegedly belong to Armenia. The fact that Armenia only destroyed Karabakh without creating something new there only confirms that this is not so," he added.