Russia aims to promote work of 3+3 platform - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russia is aiming to promote the work of the 3+3 Regional Advisory Platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, as well as Russia, Iran, and Türkiye) launched in December 2021, Trend reports citing the response of the Russian MFA to media questions at the press conference of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the results of 2022.

"We consider this platform, where it is planned to focus on practical issues of strengthening cooperation in the interests of regional players, useful and timely. As for the normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, it was under Russian auspices that this initiative was launched in January 2022, when the Special Representatives of Armenia, R.K. Rubinyan, and Türkiye, S. Kilic, met in Moscow for the first time," said the ministry.

"We are in close contact with both of them today. We welcome the latest developments that open up prospects for the restoration of Armenian-Turkish ties, which will contribute to the further improvement of the regional situation," the ministry added.

