Trip of world renowned travelers to Karabakh, East Zangazur kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, February 4. Foreign travelers' trip to the Azerbaijani lands, liberated from the Armenian occupation, has kicked off, Trend reports.

Travelers will move along the Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha route.

The delegation of 30 people includes famous travelers from 12 countries, such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Russia.

This trip shows once again the growing interest of foreign travelers to familiarize themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism on Azerbaijan's liberated lands, the reconstruction work, as well as the landmine clearance activities carried out here.

In the last two years, five trips were made to Karabakh and East Zangazur by the expanded delegates of major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club. Thus, one trip was made in 2021, whereas four of them – in 2022.

The group is composed of travelers interested in military history, as well as famous authors of travel books.

As in previous trips, famous foreign travelers are accompanied by renowned Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov to the liberated territories.

This visit plays a pivotal role in the regional development of "dark tourism". Foreign travelers have an opportunity to learn about the realities in Karabakh, which has been destroyed and plundered by Armenia for nearly 30 years, and where a heavy battle took place in 2020. These territories that are currently under reconstruction rivet the world elite's attention in business and tourism, given the active work on the Zangazur corridor project as well.