Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to observe elections in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The delegation headed by Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov will observe the early election to the parliament and local representative bodies of Kazakhstan, which will be held in the country on March 19, 2023, Trend reports via the commission.

As part of the visit, held at the invitation of Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov, Mazahir Panahov is scheduled to meet with his Kazakh counterpart and other officials.

Also, talks on prospective directions for cooperation between the highest electoral bodies of the countries as well as other matters of common interest are expected.

Representatives of the Central Election Commission of the country will also observe election as part of the observation missions of the Organization of Turkic States and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Representatives of the commission on the day of voting will monitor polling stations located in the capital and regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the president of Kazakhstan signed a decree on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation and the appointment of early elections of MPs.