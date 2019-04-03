Bring your old phone and get brand new 4G Nokia smartphone with up to 150 AZN gift from Azercell!

3 April 2019 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Aiming to bring more choices to customers and putting their needs first, Azercell is pleased to offer a new campaign. The first presenter of the 4G service in the country Azercell Telecom, offers a new “Nokia” – 4G smartphone campaign to its subscribers.

Thus, beginning from April 3 to April 30, all Prepaid (Sim-Sim) customers may bring their old feature phones and get up to 25 percent discount while buying one of the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 7.1 phone models. Additionally, cashback in the amount of up to 150 AZN will be divided into equal parts and transferred to the balance of their number within six months as a gift.

Feel the 4G speed of Azercell on your new 4G Nokia smartphone!

For more information, please head to: www.azercell.com

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azercell significantly increases net profit in 2018
ICT 28 March 16:51
Azercell continues free eye examinations (PHOTO)
Society 11 March 12:01
“From Idea to Business” project continues startup tours with Azercell's support (PHOTO)
ICT 6 March 18:27
Azercell supports “Learn to develop website within day” workshop for students
Business 5 March 12:13
Azercell takes part in another career fair (PHOTO)
Business 4 March 15:44
Azercell’s investments in Azerbaijan’s telecom sector exceed $1.5B
ICT 27 February 14:32
Latest
AIIB to invest in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region
Economy 16:57
Kazakhstan's trade with EEU up by 10%
Economy 16:52
Kazakhstani delegation visits High-Tech Park in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:51
Akkord OJSC talks installation work at new plant in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:41
Plane carrying Iranian minister makes emergency landing
Society 16:28
British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan launches campaign to reduce plastic use
Central Asia 16:27
Azerbaijan delays launch of single system for assessing insurance damage
Economy 16:25
Agricultural production decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:22
Azerbaijan's president: We are doing and will continue to do everything necessary for our army
Politics 16:16