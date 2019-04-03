Bring your old phone and get brand new 4G Nokia smartphone with up to 150 AZN gift from Azercell!

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Aiming to bring more choices to customers and putting their needs first, Azercell is pleased to offer a new campaign. The first presenter of the 4G service in the country Azercell Telecom, offers a new “Nokia” – 4G smartphone campaign to its subscribers.

Thus, beginning from April 3 to April 30, all Prepaid (Sim-Sim) customers may bring their old feature phones and get up to 25 percent discount while buying one of the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 7.1 phone models. Additionally, cashback in the amount of up to 150 AZN will be divided into equal parts and transferred to the balance of their number within six months as a gift.

Feel the 4G speed of Azercell on your new 4G Nokia smartphone!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

