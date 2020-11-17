Azerbaijani population increases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17
Trend:
The population of Azerbaijan stood at 10,116,292 people as of Oct. 10 - an increase of 49,184 people or 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year, Trend reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Some 49.9 percent are male, and 50.1 percent are female.
The number of Azerbaijan's population per 1 sq km is 117 people.
