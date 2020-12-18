Website on heritage of Caucasian Albania launched (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
Trend:
The Baku Network international analytical center with the financial support of a joint grant of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of Azerbaijan has developed a website dedicated to the heritage of Caucasian Albania.
The website contains information about the history of Caucasian Albania, including the history of the Udins - the descendants of ancient Albanians, as well as the monuments of Caucasian Albania, such as the Khotavank monastery, the Amaras monastery, etc.
Latest
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO)
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas