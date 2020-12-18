Website on heritage of Caucasian Albania launched (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The Baku Network international analytical center with the financial support of a joint grant of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of Azerbaijan has developed a website dedicated to the heritage of Caucasian Albania.

The website contains information about the history of Caucasian Albania, including the history of the Udins - the descendants of ancient Albanians, as well as the monuments of Caucasian Albania, such as the Khotavank monastery, the Amaras monastery, etc.