Azerbaijan shows footage from Yenikand village of Gubadli district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared the video footage from Yenikand village of Gubadli district, following Azerbaijan's victorious liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
VIDEO:
