Azerbaijan continuing to improve social condition of its army in liberated lands (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12
Trend:
Work to improve the social and living conditions of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army units in the liberated lands continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
Combat duty is being organized in these territories, as well as in units deployed in positions in the highlands, in accordance with the daily routine.
