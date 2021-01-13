Azerbaijan exempts COVID-19 vaccines, syringes from import duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Modernization work is being carried out at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Within this work, in order to optimize costs, a number of measures were implemented in the tax and customs areas, reads the message of the Cabinet of Ministers.

So, according to the relevant decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers and documents of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, equipment and materials imported into the country as part of projects for the reconstruction of large oil refineries are exempt from customs duties until December 31, 2021, the message noted.

Taking into account the continuation of work on the modernization of the refinery and the need to increase the financial burden of the project, this decision, adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, extends the period of exemption from customs duties for one more year.

Moreover, in order to eliminate the possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the health and life of people, from January 1, 2021, the import of coronavirus vaccines and syringes is exempt from duty for 2 years.