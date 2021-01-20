Azerbaijan confirms 897 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 332 new COVID-19 cases, 897 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,028 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 217,617 of them have recovered, and 3,044 people have died. Currently, 7,367 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,991 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,336,498 tests have been conducted so far.