Azerbaijan's Education Ministry increases number of staff
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.21
Trend:
The board staff of Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry has been expanded, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers on Aug.21.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the decision to amend the decree ‘On board staff of Azerbaijani Ministry of Education’.
In accordance with the amendment, the number of members of the board will increase from seven to nine.
