Azerbaijan confirms 1,009 more COVID-19 cases, 1,378 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 1,378 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trendreports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
