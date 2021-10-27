Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Some 44,716 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 32,320 citizens, and the second one to 12,396 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,469,618 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,119,077 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,350,541 people - the second dose.