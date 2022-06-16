Azerbaijani mini-football team demonstrates its professionalism at European Championship - Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan mini-football team demonstrated its professionalism at the European Championship, the honorary president of the Zira football club and the founder of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation Orkhan Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Initially, participation and gaining experience was important for the Azerbaijani team at the European Championships. However, with each game, the team raised its level, went to success, which increased the athletes' self-confidence," he said.

According to Mammadov, the infrastructure in this sport will be built in such a way that mini-football will be even more developed in Azerbaijan.

Orkhan Mammadov also noted that the venue for the next European Mini-football Championship has already been determined, but the Federation will negotiate on the possibility of holding the European Championship and World Cup in Baku in the future.

The Azerbaijani mini-football team won the European Championship for the first time in its history. In the decisive match in the Slovak city of Kosice, the Azerbaijani team defeated the team from Romania with a score of 1:0. Seymur Mammadov scored the only goal in the match in the 25th minute.

A concert was organized on Baku Boulevard in honor of the victory of the Azerbaijani mini-football team at the European Championship.