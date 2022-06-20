Working group of Azerbaijan's Interdepartmental Center inspect monuments in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Dashalty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A delegation of members of the working group on science, education and culture of Azerbaijan’s Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] viewed cultural, historical and religious monuments in the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts and Dashalty village near Shusha city, as well as Aghali village of Zangilan district on June 16-17, Trend reports.

Will be updated