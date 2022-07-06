Youth Business Workshop project participants visit lavender farm in Azerbaijan's Gabala (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Youth Business Workshop project participants continue making educational visits to production enterprises of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

Within the project implemented by the SMBDA, State Employment Agency under Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the State Vocational Education Agency under the Education Ministry, final year students of the Gabala State Vocational Education Center visited a lavender farm in Chukhur-Gabala village of Gabala district.

The students were informed about the creation and activities of the farm, and got acquainted with the lavender collecting process.

The goal of the Youth Business Workshop project, the implementation of which covers the period from 2021 through 2023, is to develop business skills and promote entrepreneurship among young people receiving vocational education, ensuring self-employment, increasing the number of young people with vocational training among micro- and small entrepreneurs, supporting new business initiatives, and boosting interest in vocational education.

The project covers such areas as crop and livestock production, tourism, carpet weaving, agricultural services, and others. Young people who successfully completed business and vocational training under the project will be provided with appropriate equipment in a field of activity chosen by them.