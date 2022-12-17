Fish fry released in Basitchay and Hakari rivers in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17. In order to promote the protection of biodiversity in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the restoration of biological resources in water bodies, fish fry were released into the Basitchay and Hakari rivers passing through the Zangilan region, Trend reports.

According to representative of the Biological Diversity Conservation Service Rashad Allahverdiev, with the participation of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, 200 thousand fish fry were released into the rivers.

"The release of fish fry into water bodies is very important in terms of restoring the ecosystems of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and these measures will continue in the future," he added.