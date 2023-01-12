Azerbaijan's Media Agency requires media entities to post at least 20 exclusive articles daily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan's news websites should post at least 20 exclusive articles daily, said Chief Executive of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov during the conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

"There are media entities that post only one article on the site during a month. Can they be called mass media?" he said.

Ismayilov noted that the issue of publication of at least 20 exclusive articles daily was discussed and agreed upon with the media entities.

"I believe it's not that hard. In Türkiye, for instance, this requirement is much higher. If there is a necessity in the future, we will again discuss this issue," he added.