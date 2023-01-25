Italy to share best practices with Azerbaijan – Luiss University's deputy rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Italy will share its best practices with Azerbaijan, Deputy Rector for Internationalization and Professor in International Relations at the Luiss University Raffaele Marchetti told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the first draft of the master's program, proposed by the Italy-Azerbaijan University in conjunction with Italian higher educational institutions, will contribute to the strengthening of human capital in Azerbaijan.

"In the meantime, this will further improve relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. The program constitutes a part of the country's non-oil sector. Five leading Italian universities partook in the project that is being implemented jointly with ADA. The mentioned project covers business, urban design, and engineering," he said.

The Italy-Azerbaijan University was founded in Baku in April, 2022.

The ADA University, as well as five Italian universities – the University of Bologna, University of Milan, Polytechnic University of Turin, Sapienza University, Luiss University – are involved in the project.