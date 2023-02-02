Azerbaijan's MoD shares data on snow removal activities in Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijan Army military units stationed in difficult and mountainous areas are carrying out essential tasks in order to organize service and combat activities in any weather condition, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

In order to maintain the evacuation roads in constant working order and to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted movement of military vehicle convoys, a total of up to 3,600 km of roads in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan regions were cleared of snow cover throughout January 2023 as a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other state structures.

Engineering support measures continue in the liberated territories according to the plan.