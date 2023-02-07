Azerbaijani students rescued from rubble in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Four Azerbaijani students (Samir Guliyev, Shahin Verdiyev, Khumam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade) have been rescued from the rubble in the Turkish city of Malatya, following several deadly earthquakes, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

All the rescued are students at the Inonu University in Malatya.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

According to the latest statistics from the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the death toll from the devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye has reached 2921. Earlier, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that a total of 7,840 people were rescued from the rubble.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.