Azerbaijani military medical personnel in Kahramanmarash (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The military medical personnel of Azerbaijan, sent to fraternal Turkey to provide medical care to the wounded as a result of the earthquake, are currently in Kahramanmarash, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani experienced military doctors of various medical specialties are fully prepared to provide the necessary medical assistance.

On behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, personnel of the Azerbaijani army consisting of 20 people were sent to Türkiye.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,894 people were killed, 34,810 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.