Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. As many as 230 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 79 citizens, the second dose – 61 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 77 citizens. Thirteen citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,951,282 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,999 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,457 people – the second dose, 3,401,069 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,757 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.