Kazakh athlete wins first place in exercises on gymnastic horse at FIG World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Nariman Kurbanov representing Kazakhstan has won the first place in exercises on a gymnastic horse with a score of 15.300 at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Rhys McClenagan from Ireland has taken the second place with a score of 14.933, and athlete from Albania Matvey Petrov - the third place with a score of 14.766.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.